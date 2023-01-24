Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

INUV opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

