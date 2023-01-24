Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
INUV opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
