Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

