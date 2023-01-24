Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.