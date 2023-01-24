iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.75

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.75 and traded as high as $31.35. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 38,454 shares trading hands.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the first quarter valued at about $6,650,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

