iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.44.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

