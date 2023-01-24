IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.06. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 48,824 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

