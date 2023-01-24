iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4,532.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 792.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,659 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 228.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 577,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 401,850 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,766,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.