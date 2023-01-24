iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000.

EZU stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

