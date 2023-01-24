iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

