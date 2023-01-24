ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.71

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.71 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 80.70 ($1.00). ITV shares last traded at GBX 79.92 ($0.99), with a volume of 8,399,240 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.93) to GBX 70 ($0.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.69) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.80 ($1.19).

The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.71.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,219.33).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

