J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.