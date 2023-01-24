Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 855,122 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SMFG stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

