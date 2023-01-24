Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 681,365 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 586,160 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,787 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,506,000.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

