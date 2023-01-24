Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $427,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 150.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

