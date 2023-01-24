Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,216 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 43,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

