Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,533 Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFCI opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Get RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.