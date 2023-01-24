Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

