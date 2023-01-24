John Douglas Schick Sells 33,333 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 570,467 shares in the company, valued at $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $23,760.00.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

