Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

JNJ stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

