Joseph Riemer Sells 2,712 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $16,488.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of -0.25. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sono-Tek

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

