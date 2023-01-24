JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $63.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

