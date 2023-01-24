JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMK. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

AMK opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $154.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

