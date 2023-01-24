Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

About Karooooo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.