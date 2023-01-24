Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karooooo (KARO)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.