Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 25,941 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

