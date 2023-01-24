Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

