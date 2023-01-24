Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

