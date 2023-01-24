Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,089 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

