Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,241 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.