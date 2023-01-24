Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

