Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average of $171.13.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

