Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 271.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

