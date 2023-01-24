Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

TDY opened at $407.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

