Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DALI opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

