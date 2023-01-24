Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,423,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.