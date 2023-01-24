Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of HUBS opened at $345.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $16,188,490. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
