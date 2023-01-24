Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $345.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $16,188,490. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.