Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.7 %

KTCC stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

