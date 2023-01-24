Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 2.7 %
KTCC stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.