KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.92

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as low as $5.37. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 792,010 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

