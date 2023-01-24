Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.81

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.81 ($19.36) and traded as high as €20.88 ($22.70). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.88 ($22.70), with a volume of 9,767 shares.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.81.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
