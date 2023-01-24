Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $76.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.