Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.53

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.53 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.21). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 256.80 ($3.18), with a volume of 15,631,298 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341 ($4.22).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($4,056.89). In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($4,056.89). Also, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,183.75 ($7,656.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,784 shares of company stock worth $2,191,581.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.