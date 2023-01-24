Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

