Leisure Capital Management Buys 898 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

