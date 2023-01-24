Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.72

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.07). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.72.
About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP
SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).
