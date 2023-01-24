Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

