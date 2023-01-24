Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.94.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
See Also
