Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

