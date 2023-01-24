Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,883 shares of company stock valued at $323,966 over the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

