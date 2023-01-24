Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Timothy Goyder Buys 145,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Goyder bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$189,950.00 ($133,767.61).

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

