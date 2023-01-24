Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Liontown Resources Stock Up 18.2 %

OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Liontown Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.80.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

