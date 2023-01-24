Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.