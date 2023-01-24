Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.82

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.82 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 49.81 ($0.62). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 49.81 ($0.62), with a volume of 74,769,569 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.80).

The company has a market cap of £33.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 830.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.82.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($81,824.56). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($246,791.02). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($81,824.56).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

